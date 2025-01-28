The incident occurred in Patchogue, at the TD Bank located near Montauk Highway and Medford Avenue, at around 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28.

A man entered the bank and passed a note to a teller demanding cash, Suffolk County Police said. The teller complied and the suspect fled on foot. Nobody was injured.

Authorities did not immediately provide a description of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Suffolk County Police Department at 631-852-6555 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

