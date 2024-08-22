Fat Boy’s Burrito opened its latest store in Patchogue, at 74 East Main Street, on Tuesday, Aug. 20.

Founded in 2017 by Tony Othman, the fast-casual Mexican eatery specializes in “fat” burritos, as well as quesadillas, tacos, and street corn.

Customer favorites, according to Yelp, include the Fat Hawaiian Burrito – made with marinated steak, grilled pineapple shrimp, rice, arugula, salsa, onion strings, and Fat Boy’s sauce.

There’s also the Fat Mamacita – bursting with fried shrimp, marinated steak, macaroni and cheese, roasted corn, onion strings, scallions, Fat Boy’s sauce, and topped with cilantro.

Fair warning, though: Don’t be surprised if you end up in a food-induced coma like Yelp user Alex D., of North Palm Beach, Florida.

“Now that I just downed a burrito with everything in it that weighs as much as a newborn elephant, I’m writing this review with a food baby and a smile,” he wrote. “Now if you'll excuse me, I’m gonna go slip into a food coma thank you.”

Among those to stop by the new Patchogue restaurant on opening day was Christina Marie, who raved about her experience on the Long Island Foodies Facebook page.

“Delicious food and staff was so friendly!” she said.

Fat Boy’s Burrito in Patchogue is open Tuesday through Sunday. Find out more on its website.

