Stretch Of Long Island Expressway In Oyster Bay To See Weeks Of Closures: Here's Where, When

The westbound Long Island Expressway will undergo overnight lane closures in the Town of Oyster Bay for approximately two weeks, beginning on Monday, Dec. 2, according to the New York State Department of Transportation.

From 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., all westbound lanes will be closed between exit 48 (Round Swamp Road) and exit 46 (Sunnyside Boulevard) for repaving work.

Drivers will follow a signed detour via the North Service Road.

You can find the latest travel information by calling 511 or visiting 511NY.org.

