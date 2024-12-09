Lane Closures Scheduled For Stretch Of SR106 In Oyster Bay: Here's Where, When

In the Town of Oyster Bay, State Route 106 will undergo overnight lane closures on Tuesday, Dec. 10, according to the New York State Department of Transportation.

Beginning at 10 p.m., two southbound lanes of SR 106 will be closed between Old Cedar Swamp Road and SR 107 while crews remove and install overhead signage.

The roadway is expected to fully reopen by 5 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11.

You can get the latest travel information by calling 511 or visiting 511NY.org.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Oyster Bay and receive free news updates.