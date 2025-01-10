House Fully Engulfed In Flames In Oceanside: Arson Bomb Squad

The fire broke out at 3746 Corral Blvd. at 1:19 p.m., prompting Fourth Precinct police to respond to the scene, according to the Nassau County Arson Bomb Squad. Officers arrived to find the home fully engulfed in flames.

The Oceanside Fire Department worked quickly to extinguish the fire, while all occupants had safely evacuated. Mutual aid from the Long Beach Fire Department was requested at 1:26 p.m., with Engine 2344, Ladder 2362, and Ambulance 2321 arriving to assist under the direction of Chiefs Ray and Reinhard. The scene remains active.

The Nassau County Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Oceanside and receive free news updates.