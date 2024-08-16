Duo Sought After Smash-Grab Burglary At Oceanside Business

Nassau County Police are investigating after two men in Oceanside broke into the Star Bazzar Vape and Cigar, located on Long Beach Road, shortly after midnight Friday, Aug. 16.

After smashing their way through the front glass door, the masked duo helped themselves to several vape products before taking off on foot.

They were last seen heading eastbound on Atlantic Avenue.

Detectives described the first suspect as a white man, about 6-feet tall, wearing a gray t-shirt with a green logo, black pants, and black socks.

The second suspect is male, around 6-feet tall, and was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Oceanside and receive free news updates.