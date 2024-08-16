YouTube Star, Boxer Jake Paul Seen During Police Boat Escort On Lake In Hudson Valley

The sightings happened on Thursday afternoon, Aug. 15, when Paul, an internet icon who began a boxing career in 2018, was seen in Putnam County during a ride on Lake Mahopac.

Paul was seen being escorted by Carmel Police officers in videos posted to TikTok, including one from user ryzy15.

In addition to the boat ride, Paul was also seen taking a private helicopter to Petra Island in the middle of the lake that took off from the Mahopac firehouse, according to Carmel Police.

In a statement released on Friday, Aug. 16, the department clarified that the escort was paid for by a private entity representing Paul as part of its "Special Duty Assignment" program, and did not use any budget-funded resources.

Footage of the police escort and Paul stepping on the private helicopter was posted to the star's Instagram story on Thursday, confirming his visit to the area.

Paul was reportedly taking a trip to his new house on Petra Island, the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Massaro House, which he plans to use as a "content house," according to his Instagram story.

Originally rising to fame on the now-defunct platform Vine in September 2013 with his brother, Logan, Paul later began a YouTube channel in 2014 that soon shot to fame. According to Forbes, Paul was one of the highest-paid YouTube creators in 2017, 2018, 2021, and 2023.

He also became known through his acting career, appearing in the Disney Channel series "Bizaardvark" for two seasons. Most recently though, Paul has gained notoriety through his boxing career, which began in August 2018 with a match against Deji Olatunji that he won via technical knockout.

Paul's appearance in Mahopac caused quite a stir on social media, with many residents commenting on the sightings.

"FYI, YouTuber Jake Paul just landed via helicopter at his new house on Petre Island in Mahopac. In case you were all wondering what the noise was about an hour ago….. just his private helicopter," wrote Mary M. on Facebook.

One resident wasn't so happy: "So jake paul came to live in mahopac you can gtfo now cause my taxes have to pay for your police escort," commented Cj G.

So far, Paul seems to have made himself at home and is now busy making sure his guests don't climb the house's rock walls, as seen in one video posted to Instagram:

