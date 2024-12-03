Time Running Out For New Yorkers To Meet Crucial Real ID Deadline

Starting Wednesday, May 7, 2025, standard driver’s licenses or non-driver IDs will no longer be accepted for boarding domestic flights or entering certain federal facilities.

To comply with new federal regulations, residents must obtain a REAL ID or Enhanced ID, both of which are available at the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) offices.

A REAL ID, which meets the federal standard, can be used for domestic flights and accessing federal facilities but requires additional documentation to obtain.

An Enhanced ID is available for US citizens who are residents of New York. This ID can be used as an alternative to a passport when returning to the U.S. from Canada, Mexico, and some Caribbean countries via land or sea.

There is a $30 fee associated with obtaining an Enhanced ID, in addition to the standard transaction costs.

Residents must apply in person at a DMV office, bringing proper documentation, including proof of identity and two proofs of residency.

The DMV offers an online document guide to help applicants prepare.

The DMV advises New Yorkers to apply early to avoid last-minute rushes.

After applying, a temporary ID will be issued, and the new card usually arrives by mail within two weeks.

For more information on required documents, fees, or making an appointment, visit the New York DMV's website.

