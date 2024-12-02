A Few Clouds 35°

These Are Top 10 Richest Locales In New York, These Rankings Say

One county accounts for 70 percent of the Top 10 richest municipalities in New York.

Nassau County has seven of the top 10.&nbsp;

Nassau County has seven of the top 10. Coupled with a Suffolk County village in the Hamptons, Long Island locales make up eight of the state's richest 10.

According to data from New York Demographics, the top 10 wealthiest municipalities, based on average household income, are:

  • Brookville, Nassau County; Population: 2,947; Average Household Income: $617,235
  • Tuxedo Park, Orange County; Population: 624; Average Household Income: $600,705
  • Scarsdale, Westchester County; Population: 17,747; Average Household Income: $568,942
  • Hewlett Bay Park, Nassau County; Population: 468; Average Household Income: $559,932
  • Plandome, Nassau County; Population: 1,452; Average Household Income: $524,991
  • Laurel Hollow, Nassau County; Population: 1,923; Average Household Income: $493,460
  • Sands Point, Nassau County; Population: 2,735; Average Household Income: $481,979
  • West Hampton Dunes, Suffolk County; Population: 117; Average Household Income: $470,131
  • Munsey Park, Nassau County, Population: 2,765, Average Household Income: $460,755
  • Old Westbury, Nassau County, Population: 4,833, Average Household Income: $456,581

Click here to read the complete report.

