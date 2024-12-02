These Are Top 10 Richest Locales In New York, These Rankings Say

Nassau County has seven of the top 10. Coupled with a Suffolk County village in the Hamptons, Long Island locales make up eight of the state's richest 10.

According to data from New York Demographics, the top 10 wealthiest municipalities, based on average household income, are:

Brookville, Nassau County; Population: 2,947; Average Household Income: $617,235

Tuxedo Park, Orange County; Population: 624; Average Household Income: $600,705

Scarsdale, Westchester County; Population: 17,747; Average Household Income: $568,942

Hewlett Bay Park, Nassau County; Population: 468; Average Household Income: $559,932

Plandome, Nassau County; Population: 1,452; Average Household Income: $524,991

Laurel Hollow, Nassau County; Population: 1,923; Average Household Income: $493,460

Sands Point, Nassau County; Population: 2,735; Average Household Income: $481,979

West Hampton Dunes, Suffolk County; Population: 117; Average Household Income: $470,131

Munsey Park, Nassau County, Population: 2,765, Average Household Income: $460,755

Old Westbury, Nassau County, Population: 4,833, Average Household Income: $456,581

