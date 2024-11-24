Rockland County Jail Sergeant Facing 51 Child Exploitation Charges Following Cyber Tip: DA

Daniel Dworkin, a corrections officer sergeant, was arrested Thursday, Nov. 21, following an investigation sparked by a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, according to Rockland County District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh II.

Dworkin is charged with 51 counts each of promoting and possessing a sexual performance by a child. A search of his home and digital devices reportedly uncovered disturbing evidence, Walsh said.

“This individual held a position of significant trust, and their alleged actions are deeply concerning,” Walsh stated. “The residents of Rockland County should know that the men and women of the Rockland County Corrections Division of the County Jail are true professionals. The actions of this individual in no way reflect the values and dedication shown every day by those officers.”

The investigation was led by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, which includes the Rockland County District Attorney’s Office, New York State Police, and federal and local law enforcement. The Clarkstown Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations also assisted.

Dworkin was arraigned in Clarkstown Justice Court, where bail was set high due to the severity of the charges. His next court appearance is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 25.

The district attorney emphasized his office’s commitment to protecting children and maintaining integrity in the justice system.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.