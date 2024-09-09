Mostly Cloudy 71°

Popular P.F Chang's In Rockland County Quietly Closes Restaurant After 10 Years

A popular Hudson Valley restaurant quietly closed its doors with just a note on the door.

The P.F. Chang's in Nanuet has quietly closed its doors with a just a sign on the door.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Kathy Reakes
Diners ready to eat at the P.F. Chang's in Rockland County at The Shops at Nanuet found the restaurant closed over the Labor Day weekend.

A sign on the doors directed visitors to locations in Westchester County, located in White Plains, and Hackensack, New Jersey.

Calls and emails to P.F. Chang's have not been returned. Their website marks the Clarkstown location as closed.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

