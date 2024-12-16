Pedestrian Killed By Train Suspends NJ Transit Service To Suffern

Train No. 56 on the Port Jervis Line struck and killed the pedestrian east of the Ramsey station around 9:15 a.m., NJ Transit spokesman Kyalo Mulumba said.

The train, which departed Port Jervis at 7:39 a.m., was scheduled to arrive in Hoboken at 9:52 a.m.

There were no injuries reported to the approximately 10 customers and crew on board. Port Jervis/Main/Bergen County Lines are suspended in both directions between Suffern and Waldwick. New Jersey Transit Police are leading the investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.