Hudson Valley Family Displaced By Fire, Firefighter Injured

The incident occurred at 60 Gove St. in the City of Newburgh at 10:45 a.m. on Thursday, December 12.

According to Mike Neppl, chief of staff for the City of Newburgh, the seat of the fire was located in the basement of the home, with fire traveling in the heating system ductwork to the upper floors.

The fire was put out by 11 a.m. Neppl said one firefighter was struck by debris when the first-floor ceiling failed. He was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital, where he was treated and released.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the City of Newburgh Fire Department but is not believed to be suspicious.

