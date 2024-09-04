Hudson Valley Bicyclist Struck, Critically Injured By Hit-Run Driver

The incident occurred in Ulster County around 9 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 29, in the town of Woodstock near the intersection of Maverick Road.

According to Trooper Steven Nevel of the New York State Police, a preliminary investigation revealed that Mark Segall, age 68, of Kingston, was riding his bike and traveling south on Route 375 when he was struck by an unknown vehicle that fled the scene.

Segall was transported to MidHudson Regional Hospital in Dutchess County in Poughkeepsie, Nevel said. He is listed in critical but stable condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

State Police are asking anyone with any information regarding the investigation to contact State Police in Middletown at 845-344-5300 and refer to case NY2400608449.

