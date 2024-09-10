Update: Man Found In Car Su

New York State Police have identified a man who was found in a 2003 Toyota submerged in a Hudson Valley lake.

The vehicle was found in Orange County around 1:30 p.m., Monday, Sept. 9, in the village of Florida.

According to Trooper Steven Nevel of the New York State Police, the department's Underwater Recovery Team responded to Glenmere Lake and began recovery with the Forensics Identification Unit and the Florida Battalion Dive Team.

Nevel said the driver, identified as Kumar Budhu, age 47, of Florida, was found inside the Toyota that drove into Glenmere Lake.

His body was recovered outside of the vehicle by the New York State Police Underwater Recovery Team.

The Village of Florida Police Department, Warwick Police Department, and Greenwood Lake Police Department assisted the state police.

