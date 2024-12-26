Bald Eagle Sightings To Increase In NY: Here's Best Places To Spot America's Bird

Nature lovers hoping to catch a glimpse of bald eagles soaring through New York skies should head outdoors during the winter months, as December, January, and February are the top times to see these majestic birds, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced in a social media post on Monday, Dec. 23.

This is because bald eagles are most active during the winter, with peak numbers arriving in New York by January and February. Early mornings (7 a.m. to 9 a.m.) and late afternoons (4 p.m. to 5 p.m.) are the best times to observe their behaviors, officials said.

According to the NYSDEC, many of the state's best locations to view the eagles are along the Hudson River in the Hudson Valley. These include:

Margaret Lewis Norrie Point State Park in Dutchess County;

Constitution Island (viewable from North Dock, West Point in Orange County);

Riverfront Park and Charles Point/China Pier in the Northern Westchester city of Peekskill;

Verplanck waterfront in Northern Westchester;

George’s Island Park in the Northern Westchester hamlet of Montrose.

Other notable locations include:

Mongaup Valley Wildlife Management Area in the Upper Delaware River watershed;

The St. Lawrence River region, including Wellesley Island State Park;

Onondaga Lake in Central New York.

According to NYSDEC officials, those hoping to see the birds should watch the tree tops at heavily wooded areas for nesting and perching. The eagles are also often seen on ice flows or river islands, as they eat a lot of fish.

Bald eagles also frequent areas of open water often found near power plant discharges or where tributaries enter rivers.

Officials say adult bald eagles are easily recognizable by their brown bodies, white heads and tails, and bright yellow bills and feet. Immature eagles, which lack the white markings, are predominantly chocolate brown. To distinguish bald eagles from other large birds like turkey vultures, note their gliding posture: bald eagles hold their wings straight out, while turkey vultures glide in a V-shape.

