400+ REI Employees Laid Off, Outdoor Retailer Ends Adventure Travel Program

REI announced the shutdown of its Experiences division in a news release on Wednesday, Jan. 8. The decision will result in 438 layoffs for 180 full-time employees and 248 part-time guides as the company shifts focus to its core business.

The retail chain cited ongoing financial challenges as the reason for ending the program. Experiences included adventure travel, day tours, and outdoor classes.

In a message to employees, president and CEO Eric Artz said the Experiences business had been operating at a loss, serving only 40,000 customers in 2024—less than 0.4 percent of REI’s total customer base.

"The reality is a thriving co-op requires a sustainable economic model," Artz said. "Even at its peak in 2019, our best year for Experiences, the business did not generate a profit."

Employees affected by the closure will receive severance packages, continued benefits through early 2025, and access to outplacement services, according to the company. Full-time employees will be paid their regular salaries through Sunday, Mar. 9, while part-time employees will remain benefits-eligible through January.

Artz thanked the Experiences team for their contributions over the years.

"You have brilliantly educated and created wonderful experiences for nearly one million people," he said. "This decision is not a reflection of your work but a necessity for the co-op’s future."

Customers with Experiences bookings will receive full refunds, including coverage for non-refundable expenses. The company also plans to wind down contracts with travel partners who had collaborated on the program.

Despite ending Experiences, Artz said REI remains committed to outdoor education and community engagement. A small team will explore innovative ways to deliver classes and build local connections in 2025.

There are 193 REI stores in 43 states and Washington, D.C., according to the company's website.

