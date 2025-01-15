Monticello Man Charged With Rape Of Child Under 13: Police

According to Monticello Police Lt. Mark Johnston, Isaiah T. Uhl, of Monticello, was charged on Tuesday, Jan. 14, following an investigation of him having engaged in sexual intercourse with a female victim, who was less than 13 years of age during December 2024, at a Monticello home.

Uhl was arraigned in the Village of Monticello Justice Court and remanded to the Sullivan County Jail on $100,000 cash bail, $300,000 bond, and $600,000 partially secured bond, pending further court action.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

