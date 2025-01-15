Overcast 26°

Monticello Man Charged With Rape Of Child Under 13: Police

A Sullivan County 20-year-old man has been charged with the alleged rape of a child under the age of 13 and endangering the welfare of a child.

Isaiah T. Uhl

Photo Credit: Monticello Police Department
According to Monticello Police Lt. Mark Johnston, Isaiah T. Uhl, of Monticello, was charged on Tuesday, Jan. 14, following an investigation of him having engaged in sexual intercourse with a female victim, who was less than 13 years of age during December 2024, at a Monticello home.

Uhl was arraigned in the Village of Monticello Justice Court and remanded to the Sullivan County Jail on $100,000 cash bail, $300,000 bond, and $600,000 partially secured bond, pending further court action.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

