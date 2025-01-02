Multiple People Shot Near Queens Music Venue, Report Says (Developing)

The shooting occurred in Queens, at the Amazura event venue near 143rd Street and 91st Avenue in Jamaica, at around 11:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 1, amNew York reports.

At least 11 people were injured in the shooting, according to the outlet. The extent of their injuries and what led up to the shooting were not immediately clear.

Video posted on X showed a heavy emergency response, including multiple ambulances, outside the venue.

The shooting occurred just yards from the Jamaica Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) station.

It unfolded hours after at least 15 people were killed in what the FBI described as a terrorist attack in New Orleans early on New Year's Day. In that incident, police said a 42-year-old Army veteran rammed a pickup truck with an ISIS flag into a crowd of revelers in the French Quarter, injuring dozens more.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

