'Police Involved Incident' Resolved In Millbrook (Developing)

The incident happened on Tuesday evening, Jan. 28 in the village of Millbrook, according to the village's police department, which sent out an advisory on social media just before 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

In the advisory, the department said the situation had been "resolved" and that "there is no ongoing threat to the public."

"Thank you for your patience and cooperation," the advisory continued.

Daily Voice has reached out to police for more information. There are unconfirmed reports that there was a police pursuit.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Millbrook-Dover and receive free news updates.