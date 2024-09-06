Mostly Cloudy 77°

SHARE

Teen Broke Into Woman's Mastic Beach Home, Touched Her While She Slept: Police

A Long Island woman called police after she said a 19-year-old man broke into her Suffolk County home in the middle of the night and touched her as she slept, authorities said. 

Whittier Drive in Mastic Beach

Whittier Drive in Mastic Beach

 Photo Credit: Unsplash/David von Diemar/Google Maps Street View
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

The woman spoke to officers on Thursday, Sept. 5, to report the incident that allegedly happened on Monday, Aug. 26, at her Whittier Drive home in Mastic Beach, Suffolk County Police said. 

Davion Commodore, 19, of Mastic Beach, was arrested and charged with second-degree burglary in the case, police said. 

The woman explained that she woke up around 1 a.m. to Commodore in her bedroom touching her. He bolted when he realized she was awake, authorities said. 

Commodore was arrested on Thursday. 

to follow Daily Voice Mastic-Shirley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE