Teen Broke Into Woman's Mastic Beach Home, Touched Her While She Slept: Police

The woman spoke to officers on Thursday, Sept. 5, to report the incident that allegedly happened on Monday, Aug. 26, at her Whittier Drive home in Mastic Beach, Suffolk County Police said.

Davion Commodore, 19, of Mastic Beach, was arrested and charged with second-degree burglary in the case, police said.

The woman explained that she woke up around 1 a.m. to Commodore in her bedroom touching her. He bolted when he realized she was awake, authorities said.

Commodore was arrested on Thursday.

