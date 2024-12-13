Smoke Shop Employees Arrested For Selling Cannabis Without A License In Suffolk County: Police

The arrests followed an investigation by the Seventh Precinct Crime Section in response to community complaints about illegal cannabis sales, police said. Officers conducted compliance checks at five businesses within the precinct, and two were found violating cannabis sale laws, according to the release.

Rehana Kausar, 50, of Valley Stream, was arrested at Shirley Smoke & Cigars, located at 429 William Floyd Parkway in Shirley, police said.

Hardik Parmar, 21, of Holtsville, was arrested at Main Street Smoke Beer and Convenience, located at 333 Main Street in Center Moriches, authorities said.

Both were charged with Unlawful Sale of Cannabis and Unauthorized Sale of Cannabis Products Without a License, police said.

They were issued Field Appearance Tickets and are set to be arraigned at a later date, according to police.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Mastic-Shirley and receive free news updates.