Shooter On Run After Firing Multiple Shots Into Occupied Mastic Beach Home

Suffolk County Police were called about shots fired at a Mastic Beach residence on Alder Drive near Queen Road at around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19.

An investigation found that someone fired six shots toward the property, with two bullets striking the home. Nobody inside was injured.

The suspect then fled on foot heading eastbound on Queen Road. No description of the culprit was given.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Suffolk County Police Department at 631-852-8752 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

