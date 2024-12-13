Rollover Crash Closes Stretch Of Sunrise Highway In Shirley (Developing)

Emergency crews in Shirley were called about a rollover crash with injuries on the westbound Sunrise Highway near William Floyd Parkway at around 1:15 p.m.

Responding officers found an overturned dump truck that had collided with another vehicle and went off the roadway in a wooded area with two victims trapped, according to preliminary radio traffic.

It was not immediately if there were any injuries or fatalities.

All lanes of westbound Sunrise Highway were shut down between William Floyd Parkway and Horseblock Road, a Suffolk County Police spokesperson told Daily Voice.

