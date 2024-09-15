It happened around 9:40 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, in Mastic.

A 74-year-old Mastic woman was driving a 2019 Kia SUV southbound on Mastic Road, near Dover Avenue, when the vehicle struck the man riding a bicycle traveling southbound.

The bicyclist, whose identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, was transported to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Kia was not injured.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact the Seventh Squad at 631-852-8752.

