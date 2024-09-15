Fog/Mist 63°

Man Killed After Being Struck By SUV In Mastic

A man was killed after being struck by an SUV on a Long Island roadway overnight.

The area where the crash happened in Mastic, Mastic Road, near Dover Avenue.

It happened around 9:40 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, in Mastic.

A 74-year-old Mastic woman was driving a 2019 Kia SUV southbound on Mastic Road, near Dover Avenue, when the vehicle struck the man riding a bicycle traveling southbound.

The bicyclist, whose identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, was transported to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue, where he was pronounced dead. 

The driver of the Kia was not injured.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact the Seventh Squad at 631-852-8752.

