Intoxicated Shirley Driver Had His Kids In Car When He Crashed In Mastic: Police

Gerardo Gonzalez Ramos, of Shirley, was arrested on Saturday, Sept. 7, following the crash in Mastic, Suffolk County Police said.

Police received tips that a Honda had plowed into two cars at 50 Mastic Blvd West a little before 8:30 p.m.

As officers investigated, Gonzalez Ramos returned to the crash site, authorities said.

He had his two daughters — ages 4 and 6 — in the vehicle with him, authorities said, and he showed signs of intoxication when speaking with officers.

The girls were turned over to their mom's custody, police said. Authorities did not say if anyone was injured in the wreck.

Gonzalez Ramos was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child passenger 15 years old or younger and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, police said.

He will be arraigned on Sunday, Sept. 8.

