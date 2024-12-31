Avah Winfield, 15, of Mastic, was last seen on Tuesday, Dec. 24, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

Additional details, including what she was wearing or where she was last seen, were not immediately available.

Anyone with information on Winfield's whereabouts is asked to contact the Suffolk County Police Department at 631-852-2677.

