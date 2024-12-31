Fair 53°

Avah Winfield, 15, Reported Missing In Mastic

Authorities are asking for help in locating a Long Island teenager who has been missing for a week.

Avah Winfield.

 Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department
Avah Winfield, 15, of Mastic, was last seen on Tuesday, Dec. 24, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

Additional details, including what she was wearing or where she was last seen, were not immediately available.

Anyone with information on Winfield's whereabouts is asked to contact the Suffolk County Police Department at 631-852-2677.

