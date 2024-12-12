Jing Lu, 52, and Jing Qiao, 41, both of Flushing, Queens, were taken into custody at Casual Foot Spa, located at 200 East Montauk Highway, after officers executed the raid at approximately 3:35 p.m., police said.

The investigation, conducted by First Precinct Crime Section officers in coordination with the village of Lindenhurst Building Inspector, revealed illegal activity at the spa, authorities said. Lu and Qiao were charged with unauthorized practice of a profession under New York State Education Law, a class E felony, and prostitution, a misdemeanor.

The village of Lindenhurst has since shut down the business.

Both women were issued Field Appearance Tickets and are scheduled to appear at First District Court in Central Islip at a later date, according to police.

