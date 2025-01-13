Flames broke out at a two-story residence, located in Lindenhurst on 51st Street, at around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8.

The house is the site of Mama Rutty’s Daycare, owned by Esmeralda Mejia, according to state records.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene, including the North Lindenhurst, Copiague, and East Farmingdale fire departments. Photos from the scene showed much of the home was gutted.

Several children were inside at the time, but everyone escaped without injury, NBC New York reports. Among those to make it out safely was Mejia’s 19-month-old son and her grandparents.

“This morning, Esmeralda faced an unimaginable tragedy,” Yosmery Rodriguez wrote on a GoFundMe campaign. “They lost nearly all their belongings and memories.”

Rodriguez described Mejia as hardworking and kindhearted.

“Esmeralda has been dedicated to running a loving daycare, caring for children and creating a safe space for families in our community,” she wrote. “She is now left without a home.”

More than $16,000 had been raised as of Monday, Jan. 13. Those interested in donating can do so via GoFundMe.

"She's always the first to help others, and now she needs our support," Rodriguez said. "Any amount you can contribute will make a difference and show her she’s not alone!"

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

