Man In Michael Myers Mask Slashes Driver In Central Islip: Police

The 2016 Toyota driver was sitting in his car on Brightside Avenue when the masked suspect approached his door around 4:10 p.m. on Oct. 31, according to Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Third Squad detectives.

The assailant, described as a light-skinned man with a medium build, wearing a red sweatshirt, gray pants, and a Michael Myers Halloween mask, slashed the victim’s chest and shoulder before fleeing eastbound, police said.

The victim’s condition was not disclosed.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest. Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, using the P3 Tips mobile app, or visiting P3Tips.com.

