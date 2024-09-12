Illegal Gambling Machines, Drinking Uncovered At Huntington Deli, Police Say

It followed an investigation by Suffolk County Police and Town of Huntington officials at Jenny’s Deli & Grocery, located on New York Avenue, on Wednesday, Sept. 11.

According to police, investigators looking into community complaints uncovered five illegal electronic gambling machines inside the business, which customers could pay to use and then cash out.

Officers also observed several patrons opening and consuming alcohol on the premises despite the business not having a valid liquor license, police said.

An employee of the store, 50-year-old Francis Perez, of Huntington Station, was reportedly found in possession of a knife. Perez was arrested on suspicion of the following:

Criminal possession of a weapon

Promoting gambling

Possession of gambling devices

Criminal nuisance

Five counts of allowing consumption of beer on premises

Disorderly premise

The Town of Huntington Fire Marshal and Building Inspector issued eight violations to the business, while several additional violations were referred to the State Liquor Authority for investigation.

