Thank You For The Memories': Tannersville Restaurant To Shut Down

Greene County eatery Nat's Mountain House, at 6589 NY-23A in the village of Tannersville, announced on Instagram that it would close following a final service on Labor Day (Sept. 2). Owners said they wanted a chance to say goodbye to the community.

We want to extend our deepest thanks to each and every one of you who walked through our doors, supported us online, and became a part of our community. Your loyalty and love have meant the world to us....Thank you for the memories. We have loved connecting with all of you out here in the middle of nowhere. All of the amazing experiences we’ve had wouldn’t be possible without all of you (and your adorable pups). If you have memories to share, we’d love to see them and repost. Help us celebrate all of the special times we’ve been able to foster in this truly unique space. It’s been our absolute pleasure.

Nat's Mountain House's menu includes items like oysters, chicken pot pie, crab rangoon dip, salads, fish, chicken, fries, and more, as well as a rotating list of cocktails. The restaurant also includes panoramic views of the Northern Catskills.

The eatery boasts a 4.4 out of 5-star rating on Yelp.

The restaurant is open Thursday through Monday.

Click here for more information on Nat's Mountain House

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hunter-Windham and receive free news updates.