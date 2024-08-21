Woman's ID Mystery After Being Hit, Injured On Southern State Parkway In Hempstead

The incident happened in Hempstead, in the eastbound lanes near exit 13, at around 5:45 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21.
New York State Police said someone called 911 reporting that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle. The victim, a Black woman around 30 years old, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
The woman was not carrying identification but was found holding a large teddy bear and wearing a gold necklace.
It was not immediately clear whether the driver remained at the scene.
Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact New York State Police at 631-756-3300.
