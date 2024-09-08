Partly Cloudy and Breezy 72°

Paint Poured On Pro-Israel Banner At Jewish Center In Searingtown

Police are searching for the person or persons responsible for pouring paint on banner expressing support for Israel at a Jewish center on Long Island.

The Shelter Rock Jewish Center in Searingtown.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Nassau County Police say the incident happened on Friday, Aug, 30 at 9 p.m. in Searingtown.

Officers responded to the Shelter Rock Jewish Center, located at 272 Shelter Rock Road for a report of criminal mischief. 

It was determined that an unknown person or persons had thrown red paint over a banner which stated “We stand with Israel, bring them home now," before fleeing the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Detectives request anyone with information to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

