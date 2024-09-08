Paint Poured On Pro-Israel Banner At Jewish Center In Searingtown

Nassau County Police say the incident happened on Friday, Aug, 30 at 9 p.m. in Searingtown.

Officers responded to the Shelter Rock Jewish Center, located at 272 Shelter Rock Road for a report of criminal mischief.

It was determined that an unknown person or persons had thrown red paint over a banner which stated “We stand with Israel, bring them home now," before fleeing the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Detectives request anyone with information to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

