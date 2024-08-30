Man Sentenced For Violent Attack, Kidnapping Of Estranged Wife In Hempstead

Fairfield County resident Ubay Muhammad, age 38, of Bridgeport, went to the victim’s apartment building on Colombia Street in Hempstead wearing dark clothing, glasses, and a mask and snuck into the building in November 2022, according to Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly.

The victim left her apartment with her 5- and 8-year-old children and took the elevator to the ground floor where Muhammad attacked her with a 13-inch knife, according to court filings.

Muhammad pulled the woman back into the elevator, where he slashed her in the face, dragged her back into her apartment, and barricaded them both inside while he continued to threaten her with a knife.

Two maintenance workers who heard the assault tried to help the victim. When they could not, they called police who arrived on scene, kicked the door down to the apartment, and gained entry.

The victim was taken to NYU Langone Hospital–Long Island in Mineola where she was treated for a 4-inch-deep laceration to her face.

The injury caused significant nerve damage and left a large scar. The victim also suffered additional puncture wounds to her body.

Muhammad was convicted in April of the following felonies:

Assault in the first degree,

Burglary in the first degree,

Kidnapping in the second degree,

Unlawful Imprisonment in the first degree,

Aggravated criminal contempt.

He was also found guilty of two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and criminal possession of a weapon.

He was acquitted on one count of attempted murder in the second degree.

This week, he was sentenced to 20 years in prison and five years’ post release supervision.

DA Donnelly said that the defendant and victim were going through a separation and custody proceedings involving their shared children.

