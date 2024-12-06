Keyri Rodriguez, age 15, was last seen at Hempstead High School at around 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, according to Nassau County Police. Relatives reported her missing that evening.

She is 5-foot-7 and 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. No other details were given.

Rodriguez was previously reported missing in September, and was located the following day.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Nassau County Police Department at 516-573-7347 or call 911.

