The incident happened in Cedarhurst, at the Shulamith School for Girls on Cedarhurst Avenue, at around 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31

Nassau County Police said two men illegally entered the school and rummaged through several offices.

On Monday, Sept. 9, investigators announced that they arrested 24-year-old Kevin Jimenez-Ramos, who is homeless, and 24-year-old Kevin Diaz, of Far Rockaway, Queens.

Both men are charged with third-degree burglary.

Shulamith School serves approximately 600 girls aged preschool through 12th grade. It was not immediately clear whether any students were present during the break-in.

