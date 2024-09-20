Miller Place Man Driving Drunk Causes Crash In Hauppauge Hospitalizing 2, Police Say

The crash happened around 5:15 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, in Hauppauge.

Miller Place resident John Whaley, age 52, was driving a 2021 Nissan Kicks southbound on Veterans Memorial Highway., according to Suffolk County Police.

"He attempted to make a left turn onto Express Drive South, which resulted in a collision with a northbound 2006 Honda Civic," police stated.

Whaley was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

He was charged with driving while Intoxicated and will be arraigned on a later date.

The driver of the Honda, a 21-year-old Central Islip woman, was transported to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore for treatment of minor injuries.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452.

