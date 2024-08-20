Trio Recruits Own Kids To Steal From Roosevelt Field Macy's, Police Say

The incident happened in East Garden City, at Roosevelt Field Mall, shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17.

According to Nassau County Police, a security guard stopped two women and a man who left the store while concealing dozens of items that weren't paid for. The trio were accompanied by three children, ages 3, 10, and 13.

Together, the group stole 67 pieces of merchandise by concealing items inside bags and a stroller, police said.

The following suspects were arrested without incident on suspicion of grand larceny, endangering the welfare of a child, and criminal solicitation:

Amparo Tipanta Tipantuna, age 43, of Brooklyn

Brayan Callatasig Guanotasig, age 21, of Brooklyn

Katherine Pila Tipantuna, age 25, of Brooklyn

Amparo Tipantuna was additionally charged with possession of burglar tools.

Police said Amparo Tipantuna’s 10- and 13-year-old children, as well as Guanotasig’s and Katherine Tipantuna’s 3-year-old child, were all “active participants” in the theft. The children were released to a relative.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Garden City and receive free news updates.