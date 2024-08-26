Suspect Nabbed In String Of Thefts At Adelphi University

Garden City Police arrested Austin Withers, age 28, of Hempstead, at his Crowell Street residence on suspicion of grand larceny and related charges Saturday, Aug. 24.

According to police, Withers was seen stealing a wallet inside the Adelphi University library in Garden City on Tuesday, June 18.

He allegedly used credit cards found in the wallet to make purchases at the Jamaica train station.

Detectives said he also stole an Apple Air Pod valued at $250 from the campus’ University Center and stole credit cards from a building on Stewart Avenue.

Withers is charged with the following:

Grand larceny

Burglary

Two counts of petit larceny

Identity theft

Two counts of criminal possession of stolen property

He was arraigned in First District Court in Hempstead on Sunday, Aug. 25.

Detectives said Withers is known to frequent colleges across Long Island and in Queens. They asked anyone who may have been a victim to contact Garden City Police at 516-465-4150.

