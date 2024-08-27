Finger-Wagging Man Flashes Gun At Franklin Square Restaurant Worker, Police Say

The incident happened in Franklin Square, at Tony’s Tacos on Hempstead Turnpike, shortly before 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23.

Nassau County Police said a man entered the business and flashed a handgun at the clerk, making her fear for her life. He then fled on foot.

Nobody was injured in the ordeal.

On Tuesday, Aug. 27, police announced that detectives arrested 62-year-old Kevin Warren, of Franklin Square, on suspicion of menacing.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the incident or whether he was previously known to employees.

Warren was scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Hempstead on Tuesday.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Franklin Square and receive free news updates.