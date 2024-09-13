Just Salad – the chain of fast-casual restaurants focused on salads, wraps, and smoothies – is set to open a new location in East Meadow.

The eatery will occupy approximately 2,500 square feet in the Clearmeadow Plaza shopping center located on Hempstead Turnpike, according to Breslin Realty, which signed a long-term lease with the chain Thursday, Sept. 12.

An expected opening date was not given.

Founded in New York City in 2006, Just Salad offers over 15 varieties of salads, wraps, warm bowls, soups, and smoothies.

Among customers favorites are the Iconic Salads, crispy chicken poblano, Thai chicken crunch, and Tokyo supergreens.

The company operates 80 restaurants across seven states. The East Meadow store will mark its eighth on Long Island.

Find out more on its website.

