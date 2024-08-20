Home Invasion: Suspect At Large After Woman Injured In Suffolk County

It happened around 4:40 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, in East Hampton.

An elderly woman was hospitalized as a result of the incident on Old Stone Highway, according to East Hampton Police.

The suspect is described as a man wearing a dark-color, hooded sweatshirt.

East Hampton Town police officers, a drone unit of the East Hampton PD, and a Southampton Village Police Department K-9 unit conducted an extensive search of the area, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 631-537-7575. All calls will remain confidential.

