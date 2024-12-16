Victim Dies Days After Violent Carjacking In Deer Park; Suspects Still Outstanding

The incident happened on Brook Avenue in Deer Park at around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11.

Suffolk County Police said Donald Klune was sitting in a Mitsubishi vehicle when at least one person approached and pulled him out of the car. The suspect or suspects then punched and kicked the man before fleeing the scene in his vehicle.

Klune, of Deer Park, was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where he died from his injuries on Friday, Dec. 13.

No suspects had been arrested or publicly identified as of Monday, Dec. 16.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Suffolk County Police Department at 631-852-6392 or Crime Stoppers.

