Officers from the Third Precinct responded to a disturbance at a 3rd Avenue residence in New Cassel at 11:30 a.m., detectives said.

Talique Thomas 23-year-old got into a verbal argument with a 21-year-old woman that escalated when he allegedly pointed a loaded black firearm at her, leaving her in fear for her life. The woman fled the home and contacted authorities.

Officers located Thomas at the residence and arrested him without incident. No injuries were reported, police said.

Thomas has been charged with menacing in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

He is set to be arraigned on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, in First District Court at 99 Main Street, Hempstead.

