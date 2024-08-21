Patrizia’s Marquee – located in Commack at 6300 Jericho Turnpike – held its grand opening in May 2024.

Its menu boasts a number of enticing entrees from both land and sea, including raw oysters, chicken parmesan, veal marsala, and an array of pasta dishes.

Diners can also choose from several soups and salads, as well as appetizers like fried calamari and crab cakes.

In the short span since opening, Patrizia’s Marquee has garnered a 4.4 out of 5-star rating on Yelp. Among the dishes to earn a shoutout are the black ink pescatore, chicken carbone, and kurobuta pork chop.

“The best Italian restaurant on Long Island,” Bill S. wrote on Yelp. “If you want to order a large veal chop and drink a nice cocktail, this is the vibe. Low key and sexy, are you feelin' me yelper?”

Sheon B., of Greenlawn, heaped his own praise after trying the calamari and caprese.

“The calamari was fried just right, and the caprese was soooo fresh. The Marquee Chop was very soft and tender. Chicken Carbone was delish and lastly the Paccheri with Cognac was excellent, creamy and fresh.”

Patrizia’s Marquee has three other locations on Long Island, in Hicksville, Massapequa, and Hauppauge.

The restaurant is open daily. Find out more on its website.

