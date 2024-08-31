7 Charged In Overnight Sobriety Checkpoint In Central Islip

Police officers from the Suffolk County Police Department’s Highway SAFE-T Team (Selective Alcohol Fatality Enforcement Team) conducted the joint operation in the LIRR parking lot in Central Islip located at 870 Suffolk Ave., from 11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30 until 2:35 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31.

The checkpoint was part of an ongoing Labor Day weekend enforcement crackdown targeting alcohol and drug-impaired driving.

A total of 656 vehicles went through the checkpoint.

The following people were charged with driving while intoxicated:

Roger Bentez-Maldlado, age 45, of Central Islip;

Dore Gonzalez, age 44, of Brentwood.

The following people were charged with driving while I=intoxicated and ability impaired by drugs:

Jimmy Moran Ponce, age 21, of Central Islip;

Daniel Ramirez Guardado, age 22, of Central Islip.

The following were charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs:

Jasmine Tamayo-Ochoa, age 24, of Shirley;

Brayan Sorto Luna, age 23, of Brentwood.

The following person was charged with ability impaired by alcohol:

Astrid Contrieras, age 29, of Brentwood,

The seven will be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Saturday, Aug. 31.

These agencies assisted the Suffolk County Police Department:

New York State Police,

MTA Police

Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office.

