7 Charged In Overnight Sobriety Checkpoint In Central Islip

Police officers from the Suffolk County Police Department’s Highway SAFE-T Team (Selective Alcohol Fatality Enforcement Team) conducted the joint operation in the LIRR parking lot in Central Islip located at 870 Suffolk Ave., from 11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30 until 2:35 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31.
The checkpoint was part of an ongoing Labor Day weekend enforcement crackdown targeting alcohol and drug-impaired driving.
A total of 656 vehicles went through the checkpoint.
The following people were charged with driving while intoxicated:
- Roger Bentez-Maldlado, age 45, of Central Islip;
- Dore Gonzalez, age 44, of Brentwood.
The following people were charged with driving while I=intoxicated and ability impaired by drugs:
- Jimmy Moran Ponce, age 21, of Central Islip;
- Daniel Ramirez Guardado, age 22, of Central Islip.
The following were charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs:
- Jasmine Tamayo-Ochoa, age 24, of Shirley;
- Brayan Sorto Luna, age 23, of Brentwood.
The following person was charged with ability impaired by alcohol:
- Astrid Contrieras, age 29, of Brentwood,
The seven will be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Saturday, Aug. 31.
These agencies assisted the Suffolk County Police Department:
- New York State Police,
- MTA Police
- Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office.
Click here to follow Daily Voice Central Islip and receive free news updates.