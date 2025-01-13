Viral Fake Serial Killer Post Appearing On Putnam Social Media Accounts: Sheriff

In an announcement on Monday, Jan. 13, the Putnam County Sheriff's Office said the fraudulent post warns of a "serial killer on the loose," featuring an image of a supposed suspect and victim names.

However, the Sheriff's Office has confirmed that there is no validity to the post.

According to authorities, scammers often use these posts to manipulate users. Once shared, the original content can be altered into deceptive rental ads, sales pitches, or links to surveys offering cash prizes. These can trick individuals into providing personal information, potentially leading to identity theft.

The Sheriff's Office urged residents to avoid sharing suspicious posts and to verify their legitimacy before spreading them.

"Sharing these types of Facebook posts might put your friends and family at risk of becoming a victim of a scam," the Sheriff's Office said.

"The Sheriff’s Office strongly cautions people against sharing dubious postings without doing a little homework to see if it is legitimate," authorities continued.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Carmel and receive free news updates.