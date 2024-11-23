Phone Scam Involving Fake Jury Summons Targets Putnam Residents

The scam has been reported in Putnam County, the county's Sheriff's Office announced on Friday, Nov. 22.

According to authorities, the caller claims to be “Sergeant Cook” from the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office and falsely states that the recipient failed to respond to a jury summons. The scammer then threatens that a warrant will be issued for the recipient’s arrest unless they pay using gift cards.

The Sheriff’s Office emphasized that law enforcement will never request payment by gift card and urged residents who receive such calls to hang up immediately.

“Anyone who receives a call of this nature should hang up,” McConville said. “If you did fall victim and have suffered a financial loss, please call us at 845-225-4300 so we may begin an investigation.”

