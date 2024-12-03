The incident occurred in Putnam County shortly after noon on Tuesday, Dec. 3, when a vehicle crashed into the West Branch Reservoir near Washington Road in Carmel, according to the Carmel Police Department.

The driver, a 76-year-old Mahopac woman, was unable to exit the vehicle, prompting an immediate response from Carmel Police officers, along with the Mahopac Volunteer Fire Department, the Mahopac Falls Volunteer Fire Department Dive Team, and EMS units.

Upon arriving, Carmel officers entered the water and removed the woman from the partially submerged vehicle on the reservoir’s banks, police said.

The driver was uninjured but transported to a local hospital for a medical evaluation as a precaution, police said.

The New York City Department of Environmental Protection also responded to the scene to assess any potential hazards to the reservoir.

